DPS MIHAN footballers excel in DSO Tournament

Nagpur: The Inter School Football Tournament organised by DSO was conducted on the field of DPS Lava, where the girls of Under-17 category from DPS MIHAN bagged the trophy in the finals against Podar International, Besa by score 1-0 and gets Qualified for the District Level Championship.

Earlier, the girls won some tough matches against competitors like St. Claret High School by score 1-0 and by 3-2 (penalty) against Jain Heritage School. Also, the Under-14 boys of DPS MIHAN bagged the 2nd place in the same tournament.

DPS Mihan boys gave a tough fight in the finals to the hosts DPS Lava and lost by 2-3 (penalties). The Principal of the school Nidhi Yadav appreciated both the girls and boys teams along with the coaches. Also, she wished the girls team good luck for the upcoming District level matches of the DSO tournament.

