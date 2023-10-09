DPS Mihan : “Exploring Our Senses: A Captivating Presentation by Nursery Seahorse Group”

Nagpur: Grade Nursery Seahorse group organised an informative and engaging assembly. The focus of this assembly was to enlighten the audience, comprising both students and parents, about the importance of our five sense organs and the significance of nurturing them.

The students began with a profound thought, emphasizing the beauty and blessing of our eyes, a precious gift bestowed upon us by God. This thought set the tone for the rest of the presentation, emphasizing the significance of understanding the senses we are gifted with.

The enthusiastic students took the stage to share insights on its importance with a rhyme, skit, etc. To add an interactive element to the assembly, they danced to the song ‘When I Open My Eyes’ which depicted the five sense organs and their uses. This creative approach effectively conveyed the message that we should take care of our bodies and be thankful to God for blessing us with all the senses.

A poem was recited to make the event more meaningful and heartfelt. Visual aids such as posters and slides were used to reinforce the key points and ensure that the audience took away memorable lessons.

Overall, the class assembly delivered essential lessons on the importance of caring for our bodies and expressing gratitude to the Almighty for the precious gift of our senses.

