DPS MIHAN Commemorates 77th Independence Day with Patriotic Fervour and Unity

Nagpur: Delhi Public School MIHAN witnessed a spirited celebration of India’s 77th Independence Day as the school community came together with unwavering zeal. The event, held as a part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, was centered around the theme “Nation First, Always First,” echoing the sentiment of national pride and progress.

The ceremonial hoisting of the Tricolour was conducted by Dr. K.M. Bhandarkar, former Principal of Punjabbhai Patel College of Education, Gondia, and Ex-Dean of Faculty of Education at RTMNU, Nagpur. The flag was raised alongside Ms. Nidhi Yadav, the Principal of DPS MIHAN, creating an emblematic display of unity and patriotism.

Attendees included not only students but also the dedicated teaching and non-teaching staff. The atmosphere was electrified by a captivating cultural program that oozed patriotic fervour, showcasing the remarkable talents of students from Grades III-V. The school campus was adorned with the vibrant hues of the Tricolour, harmonizing perfectly with the various activities that were meticulously designed around the theme.

Dr. Bhandarkar, in his impassioned speech, underscored the significance of building a robust India. He urged students to cultivate an earnest enthusiasm for learning and to internalize the values instilled within them by the school. Attending virtually, Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro Vice Chairperson of DPS MIHAN, along with Ms. Savita Jaiswal, the School Director, extended their warm wishes and greetings for the occasion.

Addressing the assembly, Ms. Nidhi Yadav, the Principal of DPS MIHAN, beautifully illuminated the rich tapestry of India’s cultural heritage. She implored every student to approach their duties with integrity and dedication, thereby upholding the honor of the national flag.

The celebrations were further enriched by captivating performances. A splendid dance rendition of the patriotic anthem “Janani Janmabhoomisch” enthralled the audience, while a melodious choir group rendition of “Hum Kare Rashtra Aaradhan” resonated with the patriotic fervour in the hearts of all present. Young orators Mst. Shaurya Bharadwaj shared insights into India’s remarkable journey from colonial subjugation to becoming the world’s fifth-largest economy. A poignant portrayal of Sardar Bhagat Singh’s final moments was enacted by Mst. Rayynav Shrivastav and Jiyansh Sukhadia. In tribute to this fearless freedom fighter, Mst. Rayynav recited an inspiring Hindi poem that touched the soul.

The entire program was flawlessly hosted by Mst. Kalyan Sarvanan and Mst. Aryan Mishra, whose eloquence and articulation kept the audience captivated.

The 77th Independence Day celebration at DPS MIHAN served as a poignant reminder of India’s rich heritage, its ongoing journey towards progress, and the collective responsibility of the younger generation to uphold the ideals that the nation stands for.

