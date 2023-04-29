DPS MIHAN celebrates Maharashtra Day

Nagpur: Maharashtra Day was celebrated at Delhi Public School (DPS), MIHAN, on April 26. A special assembly was conducted on this occasion. The assembly started with thought for the day in Marathi, followed by sharing of interesting facts about the State and the day’s news.

A special presentation comprising poetry recitation, dialogue on Statehood and group dance highlighting the importance of Maharashtra Day was also showcased. On this occasion, Principal Nidhi Yadav while addressing the students said that India is a diverse country with several languages being spoken here. Marathi language is very ancient and has its own unique identity. She further added that being in Maharashtra we should have knowledge of Marathi language and laid its importance. The assembly ended with the National Anthem.

