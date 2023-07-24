DPS MIHAN celebrated its Founder’s Day on 22nd July, 2023 with great enthusiasm and love for the school. For us all – it is the most important day in the school’s calendar: a day when we remember the Founders of the school, and value their legacy. We are indebted to everyone who had the vision that led to the creation of the school, and who have contributed to the leadership and vision of the school since then. The education for which the school has become known would not have happened without the foresight of our Patron Mrs.Tulika Kedia who set out with the express intention of developing a school which provides not only an excellent education but also prepares students for a successful life.

In connection to the Founder’s Day of DPS MIHAN, the school premises was decorated beautifully using the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle, as DPS MIHAN always believes that it is an important part of sustainable living and have always worked on environment friendly activities. Reducing the amount of waste we all generate will be a great way to benefit the environment.

The entire school was buzzing with various creative activities with students and parents coming together to express their love for the school. A community outreach programme was organized wherein children donated old clothes and old stationery materials to the needy. Children participated with full zest and zeal. We pledge to be a place where children are inspired to learn. We are committed in channelising our efforts to fulfil the goals of our esteemed institution.

