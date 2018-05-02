DPS Lava unveils story teller among kids through ‘Weaving Magic’

Nagpur: If you want your children to be smart, tell them stories. If you want them to be brilliant, tell them more stories.- Albert Einstein Stories define us, shape us and make us. They have the power to bond communities and cultures. Stories teach us about life, about ourselves and about others. Stories inspire children to be creative and make them dynamic in thoughts and action.

Delhi Public School Varanasi, Nashik and Lava Nagpur initiated WEAVING MAGIC, a series of storytelling sessions for its students on 3 rd June 2020.

WEAVING MAGIC aims to introduce students to the bewitching world of stories. A story is a unique way for children to develop an understanding, respect and appreciation for their own and other cultures, and can promote a positive attitude towards people from different lands and religions.

The first session of WEAVING MAGIC saw Ms. Jeeva Raghunath, a master story teller, enthrall children and parents alike with her inimitable style. Jeeva’s expressive eyes, amazing voice modulations, inherent musicality

and engaging manner had everyone glued to one place for an hour. She herself was the best prop for her storytelling Every story had a subtle message and she had a story for every age group.

Ms. Jeeva Raghunath, who has written a dozen books and translated more than 40 books for children in Tamil and English, started out as a preschool teacher, before turning into a professional storyteller a decade ago. She has represented India at nearly 20 international storytelling festivals over the years, having given more than 500 solo

performances, and trained nearly 25,000 adults and children in the art.

She draws inspiration from Indian and Asian folktales, European tales, family stories and true life incidents.

Ms. Raghunath introduced young Dipsites to the delight of hearing from a master storyteller. Her stories have left them thirsting for more and they look forward to the upcoming editions of WEAVING MAGIC.