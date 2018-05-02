DPS Lava enters into 7th episode of ‘Champions of Change’

“Champions of Change “ is a forum where teachers share their learnings with their fellow teachers. It is a platform where every Friday sees one teacher each from DPS Varanasi, Nashik and Lava,Nagpur demonstrate their innovativeness and creativity.

The seventh episode of “ Champions of Change “ reverberated with Teaching Objectives .While one spoke on interactive understanding ,the others spelled how educators can help students think for themselves. The programme was conducted by Mr.Siddharth Rajgarhia,Director Nashik who introduced the three panelists .

The session began with the Middle School English and Social Science Educator at Lava, Nagpur, Ms. Sreevidya Nair, who gave a comprehensive view of understanding the child’s need in real time. Use of various tools and methods to discuss sensitive issues like racism can help build strong and compassionate human beings. Story Jumper – a tool for enhancing creative writing and improving writing skills was a huge hit among the educators who planned to use it with their students. The tool can be used to write stories and add to the digital library.

Ms.Rekha Brigesh O.R, a Middle School (Science) Educator, Nashik, impressed everyone with her presentation on the Pear Deck. She emphasised that the use of chrome extensions like Bitmoji ,Dualless, Loom can accelerate the students interest in the lesson .

Ms.Roli.Mankhand ,Maths Educator ,Primary Wing Coordinator , Varanasi presentation on Metacognition gave the educators insights related to planning, monitoring and evaluating the students and helped them develop strong Metacognitive skills.

. Mrs Anupama Sagdeo , Principal DPS Lava, Nagpur addressed the educators about the need for positive thinking during the pandemic and shared tips on how one can look after one’s mental and physical well being..