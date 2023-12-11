Advertisement

Nagpur: The Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur, came alive with vibrant energy and enthusiasm during its Annual Day celebration, themed ‘I Love Nagpur: Unveiling Nagpur’s Rich Tapestry.’ The event, held on December 10, 2023, promised an engaging city tour, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in Nagpur’s rich historical narrative and notable highlights. This immersive experience aimed to deepen affection for the city, providing a walkthrough that unveiled the essence of Nagpur and fostered newfound appreciation for its history and cultural significance.

The Chief Guest, Honourable Shri Nitin ji Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, graced the gathering and addressed the audience. His insights into the city’s development and future plans added a significant dimension to the event, inspiring all present. The event was further distinguished by the presence of Guest of Honour, Dr. Madhavi Thakre, a seasoned ISRO scientist and proud Nagpurian. Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro-Vice Chairperson of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur, extended a warm welcome, resonating with pride for Nagpur and setting the tone for an eventful evening.

Other notable attendees included Mr. Aranya Kedia, Vice President of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur, Mr. Shalabh Kedia, Director of NKJ Biofuels Pvt Ltd, Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur, Ms. Nidhi Yadav, Principal of MIHAN, and Mr. Indrajeet Parganiha, Bursar of DPS Kamptee Road & MIHAN, Nagpur. Their presence added grace and charm to the proceedings, symbolizing the collaborative spirit and commitment to excellence within the educational leadership of Nagpur.

Ms. Divya Dwivedi, the Principal of the school, extended a warm welcome, expressing gratitude for the presence of the dignitaries and guests. The event promised to be a celebration not only of the school’s achievements but also of Nagpur’s unique identity.

The annual day unfolded as a dynamic and vibrant showcase, featuring Nagpur’s renowned pathak culture. Students skillfully played traditional drums, dhol, Lezim, and tasha, adding a rhythmic and energetic touch to the celebration. The energetic rendition by the choir and the school band contributed to the overall glamour of the event, enhancing the atmosphere with their lively performances.

The Annual Day celebration emerged as a platform for unity, pride, and appreciation for the city of Nagpur. As the evening unfolded, it became evident that the love for Nagpur was not just a theme but a genuine sentiment embraced by all in attendance. The event successfully accomplished its goal of offering an enlightening and immersive experience, leaving everyone with a deeper connection to the history and cultural significance of Nagpur.

