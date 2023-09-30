Dozens of chairs broken at Gautami Patil’s event in Nagpur,

Nagpur : Dancer Gautami Patil’s program and hooliganism have become an equation. Dozens of chairs were broken in Gautami Patil’s programin Nagpur too . Moreover, the police also resorted to mild lathicharge to control the rowdy youth.

The hooligans threw pieces of broken chairs in the air

Dancer Gautami Patil’s Lavani program in Nagpur caused a lot of commotion. The Ekta Ganeshotsav Mandal organized a planting program of Gautami Patil on Friday (September 29) in the Hill Top area of Nagpur. Gautami Patil arrived about two hours late for the event. After that, as soon as her dance started, the youths started a big ruckus. Many youths stood on the plastic chairs placed there. A large number of plastic chairs were broken due to this. Some of the hooligans threw pieces of broken chairs in the air.

Mild lathi charge by the police on the hooligans

The barricade in front collapsed several times as the crowd at the back repeatedly pushed the crowd in front, and the police had to resort to gentle lathi-charge to control the crowd.

Riot broke out at Gautami Patil’s program in Dindorit

Three days ago, a riot broke out in Valkhed in Nashik’s Dindori taluka. Ekta Mitra Mandal of Dindori conducted Gautami Patil’s program without any fuss. Gautami Patil got down from the platform and performed a dance performance in the women’s audience while the women and fans were enjoying the program. Gautami Patil also expressed satisfaction seeing the proper planning of the organizers.

