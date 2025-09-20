Double Shocker in Nagpur Rural Area: Sand Trader Found Dead, ATM Machine Stolen

Nagpur: The rural areas of Nagpur were rocked on Saturday morning by two shocking incidents that have left residents alarmed.

Sand Trader Found Dead in Car

The body of sand trader Sajan Mishra was discovered inside a parked car near Lahori Bar, Patansaon Gait. Preliminary reports suggest that Mishra was strangled to death, causing widespread shock in the locality. Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

ATM Machine Stolen in Broad Daylight

In a separate incident in the Dattnagar-Chanakapur area, unknown thieves reportedly stole an SBI ATM machine. Upon receiving information, police teams from Khaparkheda and the Zone-5 Crime Branch rushed to the scene, and an investigation is underway.

Since the two incidents occurred in different police jurisdictions, officers are working extensively to investigate both cases. The string of serious crimes in the rural region has created an atmosphere of fear among local residents.