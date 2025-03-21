Dorairajan Trophy in Nagpur: Five batters hit centuries on Day-1

Advertisement



Nagpur: As many as five centuries were recorded in three matches as the bat dominated the ball on the opening day of the 13th edition of Dr M N Dorairajan Trophy (Multi-Day) that got underway on Thursday in Nagpur.

Tushar Kadu (129) top-scored in MRCC’s first innings tally of 301 against Ruby Colts at the WCL ground. At the NSSM Ground, Reshimbagh Gymkhana amassed 399-7 in the allotted 90 overs with Siddharth Yeltiwar (110) and Shree Choudhary (100*) contributing bulk of the runs. Twin centuries were also recorded at the DY Patil school ground where Akshay Dullarwar made 161 and Bharath Naidu scored 101 in Eleven Star CC’s mammoth tally of 415 against Navniketan Cricket Club.

Gold Rate Friday 21 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,800 /- Gold 22 KT 82,600 /- Silver / Kg 100,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

At the outset, the tournament was inaugurated by VCA Secretary Sanjay Badkas at the WCL ground before the match between Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club and Ruby Colts.

Brief Scores At WCL Ground: MRCC 1stinnings 301 all out in 68.2 overs (Rinku Chhikara 47, Tushar Kadu129, Punit Mohture 46; Ashit Singh 4-95). Ruby Colts 1stinnings 62-1 in 21 overs (Abhishek Agrawal 32 batting). Ruby Colts trail by 239 runs.

At NSSM Ground 1:Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1stinnings 399-7 in 90 overs (Siddharth Yeltiwar 110, Shree Choudhary 100 not out). Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee yet to bat.

At DY Patil International School Ground: Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings 415 all out in 89.4 overs (Bharath Naidu101, Akshay Dullarwar 161, Tejas Soni 41; Varun Palandurkar 4- 83). Navniketan Cricket Club yet to bat.

Advertisement