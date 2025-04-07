“Don’t Repeat My Mistakes”: Nitin Gadkari’s Candid Advice to Bawankule on Caste-Based Politics

Advertisement



Nagpur – Known for his candid and straightforward style, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari once again grabbed attention with his frank remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new BJP office building in Nagpur on Sunday. Addressing the gathering in his characteristic tone, Gadkari offered direct advice to party leaders, particularly to BJP’s Maharashtra unit president and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Recalling his own tenure as the state party president, Gadkari said, “During my time, I had established several caste-based cells within the party. Many opposed the move back then, but my intention was to bring all communities together. However, in reality, those cells failed to significantly connect any specific community to the party. On the contrary, community leaders who joined through these cells were often rejected by their own people.”

He warned Bawankule of similar pitfalls, stating, “Once municipal elections are announced, you will receive hundreds of recommendations from these caste-based cells. That’s when you will realize what a grave mistake it was to create them.”

Emphasizing the importance of unity and mutual respect within the party, Gadkari added, “BJP is my family, and every worker is a part of it. Just as we love our children, we must shower the same affection on every party worker.”

Through this heartfelt yet sharp counsel, Gadkari stressed that building the party should be based on mutual respect and dedication—not on caste divisions. His message was clear: strengthening the party’s fabric comes from unity and shared values, not identity-based politics.

