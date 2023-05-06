Don’t compromise on quality of development works: Gadkari warns officials

Nagpur: The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari held a meeting at Ravi Bhavan in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the progress of development works. He asked the officials concerned not to compromise on the quality of development works being executed by Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Nagpur Improvement Trust.

Pravin Datke, MLC and Bharatiya Janata Party city chief; MLAs Mohan Mate, Krishna Khopde, and VikasKumbhare, D rVipin Itankar, District Collector; Radhakrishnan B, Municipal Commissioner; Dr Manoj Suryawanshi, Chairman of NIT, and other officers attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Gadkari took stock of the progress of various works going on in Nagpur city and district, as also of implementation of different schemes. These projects and schemes included development of Reshimbagh ground, development of pilgrimage places namely Waki, Dhapewada, Paradsinga, and Girad under Swadesh Darshan Yojana; Parmatma Ek Sevak project along Mouda road, road works in West and North Nagpur, beautification of traffic junctions and gardens.

He also asked the officials about the issue of land of brick kilns in Punapur-Bharatwada. “The money being used for development schemes comes from the people. We are expected to handle this money well, as we are trustees of that. The officials executing various projects must insiston proper quality of works without any fear or favour. They should not accept any kind of compromise on the quality of work,” Gadkari told officials.

The Minister also asked officials to initiate legal action against the contractors if required, and demolish the works where quality was compromised. Those concerned should be asked to redo such works, he added.

The Union Minister said that the officials concerned had the responsibility to ensure good quality of works, timely completion of works, and to follow-up in this regard. “The officials concerned also shall be held responsible along with the contractors if there is compromise on quality of works and dereliction of duty. They will face action as per the legal provisions,” he warned.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement