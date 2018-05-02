Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Documentary and short film on “Namami Chandrabhaga” released

Pandharpur: CM Devendra Fadnavis released documentary and short film on “Namami Chandrabhaga” project, in Pandharpur. These documentaries are made under the guidance of Divisional Commissioner Dr. Deepak Mhaiskar.

The greatness of Bhima River is depicted in the documentary. Same river is known as Chandrabhaga River in Pandhapur but the sacredness of river is ruined due to increasing pollution. The documentary gives the message about what caution we should take regarding the issue.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, his wife Amrita Fadnavis, Dairy and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Minister Mahadev Jankar, Social Justice Minister Suresh Khade, Gurdian Minister Vijay Deshmukh were present at the event.

