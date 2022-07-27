Do you Know what Number Citizen you are in India ? NO – Check the list here

Advertisement

Nagpur: Ram Nath Kovind’s term as President ended on July 24. Do you know that those who are the first citizens of the country while in the presidency, they become the number of citizens after retiring. What number of citizens is the Prime Minister and where do our MPs, MLAs come in this category.By the way, let us tell you that the general public is considered to be the 27th number citizen.

After taking the oath of office as the 15th President of India, Draupadi Murmu is now the first citizen of the country.

Advertisement

The Vice-President, currently M Venkaiah Naidu, is the second citizen of India as per the Order of Precedence of the Republic of India.

This order is established by the President and maintained by the Prime Minister, who is number three in the list.

In this Order of Precedence, you can at the best hope to be citizen number 27. We tell you how:

•Citizen No.1: President

•Citizen No.2: Vice-President

•Prime Minister is Citizen No.3 in the Order of Precedence

•Citizen No.4: Governors (within their respective states)

•Citizen No.5: Former Presidents; 5A: Deputy Prime Minister

•Citizen No.6: Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha

•Citizen No.7: Union Cabinet Ministers, Chief Ministers (within their respective States), Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission (now Niti Aayog), former Prime Ministers, Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha; 7A: Bharat Ratna awardees

•Citizen No.8: Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and High Commissioners of Commonwealth countries accredited to India, Chief Ministers (outside their respective states), Governors (outside their respective states)

•Citizen No.9: Judges of Supreme Court; 9A: Chairperson of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Chief Election Commissioner, Comptroller and Auditor General of India

•Citizen No.10: Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chief Ministers, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Members of the Planning Commission (now Niti Aayog), Ministers of State (and any other minister in the Ministry of Defence for defence matters)

•Citizen No.11: Attorney General (AG), Cabinet Secretary, Lieutenant Governors (within their respective Union Territories)

•Citizen No.12: Chiefs of Staff holding the rank of full General or equivalent rank

•Citizen No.13: Envoys Extraordinary and Ministers Plenipotentiary accredited to India

•Citizen No.14: Chairmen and Speakers of State Legislatures (within their respective states), Chief Justices of High Courts (within their respective jurisdictions)

•Citizen No.15: Cabinet Ministers in states (within their respective states), Chief Ministers of Union Territories and Chief Executive Councillor, Delhi (within their respective Union Territories), Deputy Ministers of the Union

•Citizen No.16: Officiating Chiefs of Staff holding the rank of Lieutenant General or equivalent rank

•Citizen No.17: Chairman of Central Administrative Tribunal, Chairman of Minorities Commission, Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Chief Justices of High Courts (outside their respective jurisdictions), Puisne Judges of High Courts (within their respective jurisdictions)

•Citizen No.18: Cabinet Ministers in states (outside their respective states), Chairmen and Speakers of State Legislatures (outside their respective states), Chairman of Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission, Deputy Chairmen and Deputy Speakers of State Legislatures (within their respective states), Ministers of State in state governments (within their respective states), Ministers of Union Territories and Executive Councilors, Delhi (within their respective Union Territories)Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in Union Territories and Chairman of Delhi Metropolitan Council within their respective Union Territories.

•Citizen No.19: Chief Commissioners of Union Territories not having councils of ministers, within their respective Union Territories Deputy Ministers in states (within their respective states), Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in Union Territories and Deputy Chairman of Metropolitan Council Delhi, within their respective Union Territories

•Citizen No.20: Deputy Chairmen and Deputy Speakers of State Legislatures, outside their respective states, Ministers of State in state governments (outside their respective states), Puisne Judges of High Courts (outside their respective jurisdictions)

•Citizen No.21: Members of Parliament

•Citizen No.22: Deputy Ministers in state (outside their respective states)

•Citizen No.23: Army Commanders/ Vice-Chief of the Army Staff or equivalent in other services, Chief Secretaries to state governments (within their respective states)Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities, Commissioner for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Members of Minorities Commission, Members of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Members of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Officers of the rank of full General or equivalent rank, Secretaries to the Government of India (including officers holding this office ex-officio), Secretary of Minorities Commission, Secretary of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, Secretary to the President Secretary to the Prime Minister Secretary, Rajya Sabha/Lok Sabha Solicitor General, Vice-Chairman of Central Administrative Tribunal

•Citizen No.24: Officers of the rank of Lieutenant General or equivalent rank

•Citizen No.25: Additional Secretaries to the Government of India, Additional Solicitor General, Advocate Generals of States, Chairman of Tariff Commission, Charge d’ Affairs and Acting High Commissioners a pied and ad interim, Chief Ministers of Union Territories and Chief Executive Councillor, Delhi (outside their respective Union Territories)Chief Secretaries of state governments outside their respective states, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General, Deputy Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in Union Territories and Deputy Chairman, Delhi Metropolitan Council (outside their respective Union Territories), Director of Central Bureau of Investigation, Director General of Border Security Force, Director General of Central Reserve Police, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Lieutenant Governors (outside their respective Union Territories)Members of Central Administrative Tribunal, Members of Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Commission, Members of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Ministers of Union Territories and Executive Councillors, Delhi, outside their respective Union Territories, Principal Staff Officers of the Armed Forces of the rank of major General or equivalent rank, Speakers of Legislative Assemblies in Union Territories and Chairman of Delhi, Metropolitan Council, outside their respective Union Territories

•Citizen No.26: Joint Secretaries to the Government of India and officers of equivalent rank, Officers of the rank of Major-General or equivalent rank

•Citizen No.27: You (General public)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement