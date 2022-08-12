DJ Tanishq AKA Tanishq Gaikwad changing culture of Dance Music in Nagpur and leaving legacy for generations

Advertisement

This 23-year-old powerhouse of talent is grabbing all the attention via his work, which is amazingly impressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanishq Gaikwad, more popularly known as DJ Tanishq has done wonders at a young age which has secured his place amongst the well established artists of the music world. He has been making waves across the EDM industry since the past 8 years and has gained massive popularity as his work has been highly impressive which has catapulted his standing to the next level. This young man from Nagpur has achieved a lot owing to his incredible talent which has taken his popularity soar high, even reaching international shores, which is quite amazing.

His work has been applauded not only on local stages but also overseas wherever he has given his spectacular performances. He says that he stepped into the music space at 13, and has since moved ahead, enhancing his skills and exceeding steadily to become one of the most popular artists around this space. He has worked on various projects since the time he stepped in as an artist, but his recent project is extremely close to his heart, it’s a love song titled ‘Best Friend’, which has released on the eve of friendship day.

He says that though each of his previous projects have had something unique in them, this one bears a spectacular trait which will be loved by many. “The track presents a beautiful stance of love and friendship which everyone will relate with. It has vocals by Timmy Commerford, which is soulfully sung, and is bound to touch many hearts.” He says that it’s a beautiful heartfelt track which is dedicated to every soul who has fallen in love with their best friend. The duo has worked earlier too and are known for their unique styles which exudes pure brilliance and finesse, and the song is enough proof of their fiery combination.

“The song is all about spending those small lovely moments with that special person in your life that will take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride,” claims DJ Tanishq, who is confident that this song will hit the right chords on its release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement