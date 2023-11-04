Diwali rush: Vehicle entry banned in Sitabuldi market from Nov 5 till Nov 15

Nagpur: In response to the escalating chaos due to the surge of shoppers in the markets for the Diwali festival, the Nagpur Traffic Police have introduced significant traffic changes in the Sitabuldi and Itwari areas. These changes include the prohibition of all types of vehicles from entering Sitabuldi market and the enforcement of “one way” traffic on multiple roads in Itwari. These measures are set to be in effect from Sunday, November 5, to November 15, 2023.

Effective from Sunday, November 5, 2023, until November 15, 2023, the Nagpur Traffic Police have imposed a ban on the entry of all types of vehicles into Sitabuldi market.

In the Itwari area, a “one way” traffic system will be enforced on several roads. This change in traffic flow will help streamline vehicle movement and ease congestion. Drivers and commuters are expected to adhere to the designated “one way” routes during the specified period.

The Nagpur Traffic Police will be actively enforcing these changes and monitoring compliance. It is essential for both residents and visitors to adhere to the new traffic regulations to ensure the effectiveness of these measures and to avoid penalties.

No entry for vehicles

Hanuman Galli to Variety Chowk, Sitabuldi Main Road, Modi No. 1, 2, 3.

‘One-Way’ traffic

Shaheed Chowk to Maskasath Chowk, Teennal Chowk to Shaheed Chowk, Nanga Putala Chowk to Tanga Stand, Central Avenue to Gandhibagh.

Traffic diverted in Itwari

Cycle rickshaws, two-wheelers, vehicles going from Shaheed Chowk to Maskasath Chowk via Kirana Oli will take a left turn from Shaheed Chowk and take the Bharatmata Chowk route through Tinnal Chowk or take a right turn from Shaheed Chowk to Old Motor Stand Chowk. Vehicles will take a left turn from Tinnal Chowk to Nanga Putla Chowk.

According to the instructions, goods will have to be transported in three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles between the hours of 11 pm to 8 am in the shops in Itwari. It has also been suggested that itwari Shaheed Chowk, Maskasath, Kirana Lines, gold-silver shopkeepers and other shopkeepers should use two-wheelers instead of four-wheelers.

