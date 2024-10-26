Divyang children showcase creative talent in style in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a magnificent celebration of resilience and talent, 378 children from 25 schools for special needs showcased their incredible skills at the Divyang Mahotsav in Nagpur on Friday. From singing to painting, dancing and yoga, these young artists lit up the stage with joy and determination, showing the world that they are true champions.

The Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad, under the guidance of its Chairperson Advocate Neelam Shirke Samant, aims to honour and nurture talent of children with disabilities across Maharashtra, through Divyang Mahotsav.

Today’s Rate Fri 25 Oct. 2024 Gold 24 KT 78,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900 /- Silver / Kg 97100 /- Platinum 44000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

From singing to painting, dancing and yoga, young artists lit up the stage with joy and determination at Suresh Bhat Auditorium, on a day filled with creative expression, celebrating their individuality and spirit.

Advertisement

It was an emotional moment as each child stepped on the stage. Their performances in singing, instrumentals, rangoli-making, painting and yoga were met with applause and cheers from an enthusiastic crowd of art lovers.

“These students have proven themselves today,” said Shirke Samant adding, “Bal Rangbhoomi Parishad stands behind them, celebrating each performance, and we are committed to supporting and encouraging them at every step.”

The event was inaugurated by dignitaries including Jaisingrao Chauhan and Subhash Kotecha, while the closing ceremony featured Shirke Samant along with Nandkishore Juvekar, Dr Pratima Shastri, and Social Welfare Officer Praveen Mondhe, who distributed incentive awards, badges and certificates to the children. Teachers and facilitators were also honoured for guiding these budding artists.

Stalls displaying artistic items crafted by the students lined the venue, drawing admiration and support from attendees. Sanjay Rahate anchored the programme while Anil Dev presented a vote of thanks.