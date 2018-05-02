‘Divya Bhaskar’ pens obituary for over 5000 Gujaratis lost to Covid

In the wake of revelations that the Gujarat government is underreporting Covid deaths, Divya Bhaskar today published a moving obituary for the over 5,000 people who have lost their lives to the virus in the state so far writes NewsLaundry.

The obituary accompanies a report headlined “Number of lives lost to coronavirus in Gujarat crosses 5000′, the media watch website says, here, adding that the obituary, loosely translated from Gujarati, reads:

“What do I write to make my divine offerings?

What do I write to describe my feelings ?

What do I write to express my fury?

What do I write to douse my grief?

What do I write to offer my love?

What do I write to deceive myself?

There really are no words.

I pray to the almighty that may the souls of those who lost their lives to corona rest in peace.

And may he give strength to their loved ones to get through this pain.

Om shanti shanti shanti.

In this moment of grief, 6.5 crore Gujaratis are with you.”



