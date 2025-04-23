District Collector Urges Workers to Take Precautions Amid Nagpur Heatwave

Advertisement



Nagpur – With temperatures soaring well above normal, Nagpur District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Vipin Itankar, has issued a public advisory urging citizens—particularly outdoor workers—to take necessary precautions during the ongoing heatwave.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a severe heatwave in the region, placing vulnerable groups such as construction workers, farmers, street vendors, the elderly, women, children, and the homeless at heightened risk of heat-related illnesses.

Gold Rate 23 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,500 /- Gold 22 KT 89,700 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Key Safety Guidelines Issued:

Avoid Midday Sun: Refrain from outdoor activity between 12 noon and 4 pm. Employers are urged to schedule work during early morning or late evening hours.

Dress Smart: Cover your head and ears with a white cotton cloth or scarf when outdoors. Wear loose, light-colored cotton clothes and always step out with proper footwear.

Stay Hydrated: Drink water frequently. Supplement with fluids like ORS, lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, and sugarcane juice.

Employer Responsibilities: Contractors must provide drinking water, shaded rest zones, and regular breaks for labourers. Offices should also ensure water and shaded seating for visitors.

Travel Tips: Carry water while travelling and eat water-rich foods like watermelon, cucumber, grapes, oranges, pineapple, and salads.

Indoor Precautions: Keep curtains closed during peak sun hours to block heat. Stay in well-ventilated, cool areas.

Stay Updated: Monitor weather updates via radio, TV, newspapers, or visit the IMD’s website: https://mausam.imd.gov.in.

Special Advisory for High-Risk Groups:

Infants, young children, pregnant women, the elderly, outdoor workers, individuals with mental health issues, or chronic conditions such as heart disease or hypertension should avoid exertion and drink fluids regularly to prevent heatstroke or dehydration.

Advertisement