District Basketball Championship: NBYS girls, DKM boys in SF

Nagpur: Nutan Bharat Yuvak Sangh (NBYS) girls and Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) boys entered semi-finals of the 25th Prakash Rajurkar Memorial Inter-Club Junior District Basketball Championship underway at DKM Shankar Nagar court on Thursday.

In the girls quarter-finals, NBYS got the better of Saraswati Kanya Sangh (SKS) 37-25 while DKM boys came up with a solid show in their 50-28 win over Players Basketball Gymkhana (PBG). Hardly anything separated NBYS and SKS for the first three quarters. NBYS took slender three and two points leads in the first two quarters with scores being 13-10, 9-7. Post the half-time break, SKS cagers regrouped and reduced the deficit by two points taking it 6-4.

In the last quarter, NBYS girls were on a rampage taking it 11-2. NBYS’ Saisa Bhagat was unstoppable scoring 16 points. For SKS, Devika Thakre (11) was the top player. DKM boys were ably led by the duo of Neil Dharghawe and Yash Waghmare who contributed an identical 15 points. They dominated the first three quarters 10-6, 11-2 and 22-11 while relaxed in the fourth to concede two points 7-9. PBG’s Sarthak scored 10 points. DKM boys will face the winners of the SNG versus Phoenix match in their semi-finals.