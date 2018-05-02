District and Session Court rejects bail application of two Punjab men accused of assaulting Nagpur Cops

Nagpur: The District and Session Court on Thursday rejected the bail applications of two Punjab men accused of assaulting two Nagpur Police officials including a Police Sub-Inspector, when they went to rescue a teenager from the clutches of the two accused under Kalamna Police jurisdiction back in November 2020.

Hearing the bail application, Justice V B Kulkarni, District Judge and Additional Session Judge, Nagpur noted that the police officers protect the members of society and when they were discharging their duties, the accused persons assaulted them, which is a serious act in the eyes of the law and society.

The court considered the view that though the investigation has been completed and the charge sheet in this matter has been filed, however, it cannot be a sole ground to release the accused persons on bail. Moreover, both the accused hails from Punjab State, therefore, it is unsafe to release them on bail as in such a situation of COVID-19, it will not be possible to supervise them and secure their presence for facing the trial. Hence, in view of the above observation, the court holds that the applicants/accused persons are not entitled to be released on bail and the application is liable to be rejected, Justice Kulkarni ruled.

It may be recalled that Samshersingh Majorsingh Randhawa (24) and Mandipsingh Suryavirsingh Siddhu (26), both natives of Amritsar, Punjab had attempted to kill two policemen including a PSI when they went to rescue a man from the clutches of the two accused. The accused also injured two other cops by attacking them with an iron rod.

The trouble started when Kalamna police received information that the two accused had caught a teenager named Girish Mansukh Sahu (17), resident of Plot No. 229, Vijay Nagar, Kalamna, and tied him to the diesel tank of a truck (RJ-11/GB 1471) with a rope at Kalamna Market.

The accused were beating Girish and threatened to kill him with a knife over some issue. Acting fast on the information, a team of Kalamna police comprising PSI Navnath Patvadkar, ASI Madansingh Janakwar, sepoys Arvind Yadav and Vijay Tidke, rushed to the spot and tried to rescue Girish from the clutches of the two accused.

As the cops were busy in the rescue act, the two accused first attacked Sepoy Arvind Yadav with an iron rod and hit him on his head with the intention to kill him. The accused later attacked PSI Patvadkar with a knife and also tried to kill him. The rampaging accused also attacked ASI Janakwar and Sepoy Vijay Tidke with iron rods and injured them seriously. The cops anyhow overpowered the accused and detained them.

Kalamna PSI Sawant, based on a complaint lodged by PSI Patvadkar, booked the two accused Samshersingh Majorsingh Randhawa and Mandipsingh Suryavirsingh Siddhu under Sections 307, 353, 332, 34 of the IPC and placed them under arrest. Further probe is underway.



