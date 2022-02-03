Disgusting! 25-yr-old youth rapes mother in Gondia; gets lifer

Nagpur: In an exemplary judgment, the Principal District and Sessions Judge Shabbir Ahmed Auti has sentenced a 25-year-old accused to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his life for raping his own mother.

The convict is Pravin (25), a resident of Rajegaon, who had committed the heinous crime under influence of liquor in August 2021.

As per prosecution, after a complaint was lodged the Rawanwadi Police had booked Pravin, a daily wager. API Babasahab Sadavarde had conducted an investigation. A chargesheet was submitted in the court three months back. The trial was conducted expeditiously.

Additional Public Prosecutor Adv Satish U Ghode examined the evidence on January 19 following which, on January 24, statement of the accused was recorded and final hearing was conducted on January 31.

On February 1, the verdict was pronounced by Principal District and Sessions Judge Shabbir Ahmed Auti which stated that Pravin will have to spend the remaining of his life in jail, finding him guilty under section 376 (2)(f)(m), 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000 and a compensation of Rs 1 lakh has to be paid to the victim woman. Adv Ghode had demanded capital punishment for the accused citing that the case was rarest of the rare.

Importantly, the Judge has also recommended a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the victim from District Legal Service Authority (DLSA).