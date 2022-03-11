Disgrace: Foetuses, body parts sold as ‘scrap’ by Purohit Nursing Home caretaker in Nagpur

Nagpur: A very disgraceful act for some money has come to the fore. The six foetuses, one ovarian cyst, two placentas and an ovary found in a garbage dump at Quetta Colony near Telephone Exchange Chowk in Nagpur on Wednesday were sold to a scrap dealer along with other materials by Purohit Nursing Home caretaker Bipindra Sahu for Rs 6,000, according to Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

The police chief said the nursing home, located close by, was an extension of Radiance Hospital which treated Covid patients between July 20 and September 8 last year. It’s learnt that the Nursing Home is under repair at present. Cops have invoked Section 315 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which relates to illegal abortion. It can lead to imprisonment up to 10 years or fine, or both.

A CCTV grab with police shows scrap dealer, identified as Sunil Sahu alias Bihari Ramdular Gupta, dumping trash wrapped in plastic from his cart, making a call from his cell phone and then leaving the spot.

It is pertinent to recall that sensation gripped the locality when the six foetuses along with a human kidney, a tumour and human bones were found near the compound wall of a ground in Quetta Colony area on Wednesday. A passer-by noticed the foetuses in front of KT wine shop and alerted the police. According to police, someone had dumped the biomedical waste at the spot.

A case was registered against an unidentified person. The police also found some medicine boxes next to the foetuses which indicated that the biomedical waste was related to a hospital of the area.