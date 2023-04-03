Discover mythical charm and natural beauty of Renuka Devi Mandir Mahurgad

Nagpur: Renuka Devi Mandir Mahurgad, located in the Mahur village of Nanded district in Maharashtra, is a Hindu temple dedicated to the goddess Renuka. The temple is situated on a hill, and visitors have to climb up a flight of steps to reach it. The temple complex includes several other shrines dedicated to various deities, making it a popular pilgrimage site for devotees of Hinduism.

The temple is believed to be one of the Shakti Peethas, which are considered to be sacred places of worship where body parts of the goddess Sati fell to earth. According to Hindu mythology, Renuka Devi is believed to be the mother of Lord Parashuram, one of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu. This adds to the temple’s significance as an important pilgrimage site for devotees of the goddess and Lord Parashuram.

The temple’s architectural beauty is a blend of Maratha and Hemadpanthi styles. It is surrounded by scenic views and natural beauty, making it a popular tourist destination. The area around the temple is known for its natural beauty, including hills, forests, and waterfalls.

Visitors can reach Renuka Devi Mandir Mahurgad from Nagpur through various means. The most convenient way to reach Mahur from Nagpur is by road, with regular buses and taxis available. Nagpur is also well-connected to major cities in India by train, with Nanded Railway Station being the closest station to Mahur. Nagpur has an airport, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, which is well-connected to major cities in India, and from there, visitors can hire a taxi or take a bus to reach Mahur.

The temple is an important part of the cultural heritage of Maharashtra, and the Navratri festival celebrated with great fervor and devotion is one of the several festivals and events that take place at the temple. The temple’s serene and tranquil environment is perfect for visitors seeking a peaceful and spiritual experience.

Renuka Devi Mandir Mahurgad is a sacred and serene temple that is not only important for its mythological and cultural significance but also for its architectural beauty and natural beauty. Whether you are a devotee seeking spiritual solace or a tourist seeking a serene and picturesque destination, the temple offers something for everyone.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Aashish Gunwantrao Joshi, one of the trustees of Renuka Devi Mandir Mahurgad, discussed various aspects of the sacred place.

“As one of the trustees of Renuka Devi Mandir Mahurgad, I have seen the temple attract a large number of devotees throughout the year. However, there are certain peak times when the temple witnesses an even greater footfall. These peak times include Navratri, Kartik Pourima, and Diwali,” he said.

Joshi further continued, “During Navratri, the temple is decked up in its full glory, and people flock to the temple to seek blessings from the goddess. The nine-day festival is celebrated with great fervor, and the temple sees a steady stream of visitors throughout the nine days.” He added that “Similarly, Kartik Pourima, which falls in the month of Kartik, is another important festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Renuka Devi Mandir Mahurgad.”

“Diwali is another peak time when the temple sees a huge rush of devotees. The festival of lights is celebrated with great enthusiasm, and people throng to the temple to offer prayers to the goddess and seek her blessings,” Joshi said.

Apart from these peak times, the temple also witnesses a large number of visitors during the summer vacation period. Many families plan their vacations in such a way that they can visit the temple and seek blessings from their Kuldevi, Renuka Devi, before embarking on any auspicious work, he mentioned.

Visiting one’s Kuldevi before starting any auspicious work is a common practice among Hindus. It is believed that seeking blessings from one’s Kuldevi brings good luck and ensures success in one’s endeavors, he asserted.

“At the Renuka Devi Mandir Mahurgad, we strive to make the temple accessible to as many people as possible. We have made arrangements to ensure that visitors can have a comfortable and hassle-free darshan of the goddess. We also conduct regular poojas and aartis, which devotees can participate in and seek the blessings of the goddess. We are committed to providing a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere where devotees can connect with the divine,” he assured.

