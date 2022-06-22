Directors of Ganga CARE Hospital, Ramdaspeth, booked for fraud

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Police have booked directors of Ramdaspeth-based Ganga CARE Hospital — Dr Ashwini Kumar Khandekar and Dr Varun Bhargawa – for allegedly defrauding CGL Seminary Hills to procure bills worth lakhs of rupees by presenting forged IPD papers of a patient. Based on the complaint lodged by Monal Arun Thul (35), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Dharampeth, Sitabuldi Police have booked the accused duo under Sections 464, 465, 471, 34 of the IPC.

According to police sources, Monal’s father Arun was admitted to CARE Hospital back in October 2020. During the treatment, Arun reportedly died at the hospital on October 28. Monal then levelled allegations of negligence against hospital authorities and blamed them for his father’s death. He also approached Sitabuldi cops with a complaint.