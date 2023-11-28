Different Types of Working Capital Loans and How to Use Them

Advertisement

In the changing Indian business scenario, having enough funds for growth and operations is crucial. As companies nationwide navigate the myriad opportunities the Indian market offers, the right financial support can make all the difference. A working capital loan is one such financial instrument that can help bridge the gap.

Unlocking the Potential of Indian Businesses

India is a land of boundless possibilities. With a burgeoning consumer base, technological advancements, and a government dedicated to fostering a pro-business environment, the country presents countless opportunities for entrepreneurs. Whether you’re running a small local enterprise or aiming for global expansion, there’s a niche for every business.

However, businesses need to ensure their financial health is robust to seize these opportunities. Here’s where the concept of working capital becomes pivotal. Working capital, often called the “lifeblood” of a business, is the difference between a company’s current assets and current liabilities. It’s the money available to meet short-term financial obligations, such as paying suppliers, employees and covering day-to-day operational costs. On the other hand, net working capital is the difference between a company’s short-term assets and its short-term debts and obligations.

The Diverse Landscape of Indian Businesses

India boasts an incredibly diverse business landscape. From bustling metropolitan hubs to remote rural areas, businesses come in all shapes and sizes. This diversity means that there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to financing. Each business, based on its industry, size, and specific requirements, needs a financial solution that is as unique as it is.

Working Capital Loans: Tailored to Your Needs

Working capital loan are designed to fill the financial gaps that businesses encounter in their day-to-day operations.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a range of working capital loans that can be tailored to meet the needs of various businesses across India. These loans are categorised into three main types: Fund-Based, Non-fund-based, and Customisable Working Capital Loans.

Fund-Based Working Capital Solutions

Cash Credit/Overdraft: This solution is perfect for businesses that require immediate access to working capital. It functions similarly to a current account, allowing you to borrow funds as needed. Interest is only charged on the amount and period for which the limit is utilised.

Term Loan: Ideal for businesses looking for long-term financing for capital expansion, asset purchases, and more. The assessment is based on present and future cash flows, and it offers flexible repayment structures.

Working Capital Demand Loan: Suited for businesses with short-term working capital needs, offering cost-effective interest rates and structured repayment.

Export Credit: Tailored for exporters, providing pre/post-shipment credit facilities in both INR and foreign currencies, with the benefit of interest subvention.

Import Credit: Designed to finance importers for working capital and long-term expansion based on underlying LC or trade documents.

Non-Fund-Based Working Capital Solutions

Letter of Credit: Ideal for businesses requiring various types of Letter of Credit facilities, with competitive cash margins and bank commission charges.

Bank Guarantee: Perfect for obtaining financial and performance bank guarantees, also with competitive cash margins and bank commission charges.

Capex LC: Designed for the import of capital goods with a usance period of up to 36 months, which can be availed against collateral securities or fixed deposits.

Customised Loans

Kotak Mahindra Bank understands that one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to working capital loans. Hence, they offer customised solutions designed to meet the unique needs of different businesses.

ITR-Based Loan: A dedicated program for small businesses filing under a presumptive income scheme, with an assessment based on a percentage of annual sales and hassle-free documentation.

Bank Statement-Based Loan: Tailor-made for micro-enterprises, offering funding based on bank statements with hassle-free documentation.

Turnover-Based Loan: Provides simplified access to various facilities, including Cash Credit, Overdraft, Letter of Credit, and Bank Guarantee, with assessment based on projected turnover and collateral cover.

GST-Based Loan: Assessment is based on GST returns and bank statements, offering Overdraft, Bank Guarantee, and term loans with easy documentation and quick processing.

Financial-Based Loan: Suitable for larger businesses, providing access to fund-based and non-fund-based facilities, facilitating government subsidies for MSMEs, and offering flexible collateral cover.

Conclusion

The diverse world of Indian businesses requires equally diverse financial solutions. Working capital loans from Kotak Mahindra Bank offer a range of options that cater to businesses of all sizes and industries. Whether you need immediate access to funds, a long-term financial boost, or a customised solution, Kotak has you covered. With the right financial support, your business can flourish in the growing Indian market.