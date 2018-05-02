Diesel price scales new high in Nagpur after 26 paise increase

Nagpur: Diesel price in Nagpur City on Tuesday touched an all-time high following a rate hike after a week-long hiatus. Diesel price on Tuesday was increased by 26 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oil marketing companies.

This took the retail selling price of diesel to Rs 77.82 per litre in the national capital – the highest ever. There was no change in petrol price for the 8th straight day, and it continues to be priced at Rs 87.08 per litre. Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Petrol and diesel price were last revised on June 29.

In the last one month, diesel price has been increased on 23 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7, totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.39 in diesel.