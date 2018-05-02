Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 27th, 2020

    Diesel price hiked by Rs.2 in Nagpur

    Nagpur : Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 21st day in a row on Saturday.

    Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 87.65/litre and Rs 79.26/litre respectively in Nagpur.

    The price of petrol is increased by Rs 0.84 per litre while that of diesel by Rs 2 per litre.

    Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

    Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

    These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

    The Congress party had called the increase in the price of petrol and diesel ‘unjust’, ‘thoughtless’ and demanded from the Central government to roll back increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the citizens of this country.

    In an official statement, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had said that no government should levy and impose such unacceptable strain on its people.

    Before the nation entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively

    Trending In Nagpur
    Diesel price hiked by Rs.2 in Nagpur
    Diesel price hiked by Rs.2 in Nagpur
    लॉकडाउन कालावधी वीज बिल माफ करा
    लॉकडाउन कालावधी वीज बिल माफ करा
    नागपूर मेट्रो पर्यटकांच्या आकर्षणाचे केंद्र ठरेल – पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितिन राऊत
    नागपूर मेट्रो पर्यटकांच्या आकर्षणाचे केंद्र ठरेल – पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितिन राऊत
    वीजबिल माफीसाठी आम आदमी पक्षाकडून राज्यव्यापी आंदोलन
    वीजबिल माफीसाठी आम आदमी पक्षाकडून राज्यव्यापी आंदोलन
    आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन कायद्याचे उल्लंघन केल्या मूळे महापौर संदीप जोशींच्या विरोधात पोलीस तक्रार
    आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन कायद्याचे उल्लंघन केल्या मूळे महापौर संदीप जोशींच्या विरोधात पोलीस तक्रार
    स्थगन प्रस्तावाद्वारे आयुक्तांना लक्ष्य करण्याचा भाजपाचा डाव काँग्रेसने उधळला: प्रफुल्ल गुडधे
    स्थगन प्रस्तावाद्वारे आयुक्तांना लक्ष्य करण्याचा भाजपाचा डाव काँग्रेसने उधळला: प्रफुल्ल गुडधे
    High court quashes order of Externment
    High court quashes order of Externment
    Video : Nagpur Mayor takes on NMC Chief over ‘letter’
    Video : Nagpur Mayor takes on NMC Chief over ‘letter’
    पालकमंत्री नितीन राऊत यांची मेट्रो भवनला भेट, मेट्रो तर्फे प्रकल्पाचे सादरीकरण
    पालकमंत्री नितीन राऊत यांची मेट्रो भवनला भेट, मेट्रो तर्फे प्रकल्पाचे सादरीकरण
    Miraculous escape for DCP Neelotpal in road mishap
    Miraculous escape for DCP Neelotpal in road mishap
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0