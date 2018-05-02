Diesel price hiked by Rs.2 in Nagpur

Nagpur : Fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies for the 21st day in a row on Saturday.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 87.65/litre and Rs 79.26/litre respectively in Nagpur.

The price of petrol is increased by Rs 0.84 per litre while that of diesel by Rs 2 per litre.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party had called the increase in the price of petrol and diesel ‘unjust’, ‘thoughtless’ and demanded from the Central government to roll back increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the citizens of this country.

In an official statement, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had said that no government should levy and impose such unacceptable strain on its people.

Before the nation entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively