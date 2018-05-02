Diesel price drops for second consecutive day, no change in petrol price

Nagpur: After the daily revision in retail fuel rates, diesel prices fell by 6-11 paise for the second successive day while petrol prices remain unchanged across four metropolitan cities in the country on Friday (July 12).

Petrol in Nagpur is retailing at Rs 78.51 a litre, no change in price compared with Thursday’s price. Diesel prices were reduced by 10 paise to Rs 68.38 a litre as against Rs 68.48 a litre on Thursday, as per data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

On Thursday, state-run oil marketing companies cut down the price of diesel by 11-16 paise but chose to keep petrol prices static across the country.

In Mumbai, petrol prices remain static at Rs 78.52 per litre while diesel was retailing at Rs 69.43 a litre (10 paise decrease). In Kolkata, petrol prices were unchanged from Thursday’s level at Rs 75.12 per litre. Citizens have to shell out Rs 68.31 for a litre of diesel after a 6 paise decrease over yesterday’s price.