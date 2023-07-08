Did you know? Around 10 people go missing from Nagpur daily!

Nagpur: Shocking details have come to the fore, revealing that between January 2019 and May 2023, a whopping 13,967 people have gone missing from the Second Capital of the State, including 2,048 minors.

However, Nagpur Police have an impressive rate of tracing missing individuals! Out of the 13,967 people who went missing during this period (6,469 males and 7,498 females), Nagpur Police successfully traced 12,955 people, accounting for a 93% success rate.

It is pertinent to mention that the tracing percentage of Nagpur Police is even higher when it comes to missing minors. Between 2019 and May 2023, 2,048 minors had gone missing, and Nagpur Police successfully traced 1,985 of them, resulting in a 97% success rate.

Let’s see what Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has to say about this.

Watch the video here:

