Did anyone ask Vedanta-Foxconn for money to set up project in Maharashtra?: Raj Thackeray

MNS-BJP alliance is conjecture of media: MNS Chief

Nagpur: Dismayed over shifting of Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray expressed concerned over handling of development projects in the state and demanded a thoroughly probe to ascertain whether the firm was demanded money to set up semiconductor plant here. Thackeray was speaking to the media in Ravi Bhavan, during his first visit to the Second Capital of the State post-pandemic.

Vedanta-Foxconn project:

“Whenever any firm wants to establish their ground in India, its first preference has always been Maharashtra. It is the aftermath of such red-carpet we Maharashtrians provide, that our state has become the leading state in contributing to the development of the country. However, recently, the Government can be seen being ignorant towards development projects. Shifting of the Vedanta-Foxconn project to Gujarat is one such example. We need to introspect. Whether someone was seeking money for their project in Maharashtra?” Raj Thackeray asked and expressed the necessity to probe the matter.

MNS office-bearers in Nagpur suspended over non-performance:

Dejected over the party performance in Vidarbha, the MNS Chief has also announced dismissal of all incumbent officer bearers of the party in Nagpur. “New MNS team will be installed after Navratri,” he told reporters.

On the reason for this step, Thackeray clarified that, “Even after 16 years, the MNS members from Nagpur failed to acquire ground in Vidarbha.” However, Thackeray also admitted flaws from his side and added that, “Irregular visits to Nagpur must’ve caused this problem,” he said.

MNS-BJP alliance is conjecture of media:

Putting an end to the speculations of MNS-BJP alliance, raised after his series of meetings with BJP leaders, Thackeray clarified that “MNS-BJP alliance is merely a conjecture by the media.” Addressing his meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and BJP Chief Chandrashekar Bawankule, Thackeray said that it was out of personal relations and not to discuss political issues.

2/3/4 Ward system only benefits political parties not citizens:

Articulating that MNS will seek redemption in upcoming Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls, Raj Thackeray said that his party will perform better this time in Nagpur. Thackeray also criticized the 2/3/4Ward system on this occasion.

“This multi-corporators ward system is only beneficial for political parties and not for citizens. This 2/3/4Ward system has become an excuse for corporators to pass the buck when it comes to development. If the ward has corporators from different parties, then no one will let his/her rival to work,” the MNS Chief stressed.

Freebies are dangerous for economy:

Contending that freebies are fatal for economic growth of the country, Raj Thackeray expressed that there should be fixed value for any service the Government provides, it is for the benefit of our economy, he said. Giving away free things and services will only doom us and make us incompetent, Thackeray said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

