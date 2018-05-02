₹5 lakh fine on Dhruv Path Lab for ditching ICMR norms in Nagpur

Nagpur:Nagpur Municipal Commissioner, Radhakrishnan B, on Tuesday slapped ₹5 lakh fine on Ramdaspeth based Dhruv Pathology Lab for flouting Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) norms and also banned Covid tests in the facility until the further notice.

Three laboratories — Dhruv Pathology Lab (Ramdaspeth), Suvishwas (Ramdaspeth) and Metro (Dhantoli) — were earlier serve notices by NMC for violating the directives of ICMR

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials had found differences in their online registration data and failure to record the time of testing. Other than this, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B had received complaints about these laboratories delaying testing samples and taking a long time in issuing reports to patients.

Jalaj Sharma, Additional Municipal Commissioner, had inspected all pathology laboratories testing Covid patients on September 9. He found that the three laboratories were not following ICMR norms. He informed Radhakrishnan B, who first issued notices to them and slapped fine on Tuesday.

As the Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc in Second Capital, tests are being done in large numbers at various laboratories of Government, NMC and at many other centres free of cost. Tests are being done in private laboratories as well. But complaints are pouring in that these private labs are fleecing the patients on one count or another. To pocket the extra bucks, some private labs are also indulging in dubious ways for fleecing the patients. Reports are being manipulated and the scared people are being handed over positive reports even though they are negative.

