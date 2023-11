Dharampeth Zone – Water supply in Seminary hills, University Campus, Dabha and Tekdiwadi to remain affected

Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Orange City Water In a dedicated effort to provide the residents of Nagpur with high-quality potable water, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation-Orange City Water (NMC-OCW) announces the Friday 15 Nov’23 scheduled cleaning of various water tanks within the Dharampeth Zone. The cleaning schedule is as follows:

(A) Friday, November 17, 2023: Seminary hills ESR

(B) Saturday, November 18, 2023: University Campus Sump

(C) Monday, November 20, 2023: Dabha ESR

(D) Tuesday, November 21, 2023: Tekdi Wadi Sump

During the tank cleaning process, the water supply in the following areas of the respective Command Areas will be adversely affected:

(A) Seminary hills ESR: On Friday, November 17, 2023:

Krishna nagar, Dhamma Nagar, Panchsheel nagar, Azad nagar, New Taj nagar, IBM

road, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Adivasi (Gond )mohalla, Manvta nagar, Surendragadh,

manvsewa nagar, Rajsthani mohalla, Bajrang society, Gajanan society, Gruhlaxmi

society, Dubey layout, Govind Gaurkhede complex, Malabar society, Income tax

colony, Veterinary college, MECL colony, MECL office, Doordarshan colony

(B) University Campus Sump: On Saturday, November 18, 2023:

Old Fulata, New Futala, Hindustan Colony, Sanjay Nagar, Trust Layout, Jay nagar,

Pandharabodi, Sudama Nagri Upper area, Pankaj nagar

(C) Dabha ESR: On Monday, November 20, 2023:

Dabha basti, Welcome society, Ashadeep society, Adivasi society, Govt press

society, Ambar colony, Sant Tajuddin society, Gurudatta society, Metrocity society,

Ganesh nagar, Shivhare layout, Sant Jagnade society, New Shanti Nagar, Hill view

society, Thakre layout, Utkarsh nagar, Air force colony, Aasha balwadi, Shiv Parvati

mandir, Gawalipura , Khatipura, Vayusenaa nagar, Khadgi aata chakki, Gayatri

Nagar, Manohar vihar colony, Krushna nagar, Saroj nagar. Chintamani nagar,

Anushakti nagar, Goutam Nagar.

(D) Tekdi Wadi Sump: On Tuesday, November 21, 2023:

Tekdi Wadi slum 11 Galli, Vaishno mata nagar, Sari putra nagar, Om Shanti layout,

Mangalmurti layout, Dandekar layout, Vaibhav nagar, Amita society, GNSS society, Sai

nagar, Dobi nagar, Lokmanya society, Trilokya society, Shree purna society, Deshmukh

layout, Sukh sagar society, Sai slum, Jaiswal school

During the tank cleaning period, there will be no water supply in these affected areas, and water tanker service will also be temporarily unavailable. Residents are kindly requested to make necessary arrangements for temporary water storage in advance to minimize inconvenience during this essential maintenance activity.

NMC-OCW has appealed to the citizens from above-mentioned affected areas and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the residents during this period. is committed to ensuring the continued supply of clean and safe drinking water to the citizens of Nagpur and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the residents during this period.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899

