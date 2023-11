Dhanwantari Lifetime Achievement award for Nagpur’s Dr Bodhankar

Nagpur: Lifetime Achievement Award was given to eminent paediatrician Dr Uday Bodhankar (Nagpur), Rognidan Professor Dr Surendra Sharma (Jaipur), Professor Dr Manjiri Despande (Pune) Dr Sureshchandra Mishra (Delhi) at a programme organised to mark World Ayurveda Day at Amrit Bhavan in Nagpur.

The programme was organised jointly by Dhanwantari Jayanti Samaroh Samiti, Nagpur, Rognidan Vikriti Vigyan PG Association, Doctors’ Association Nagpur, and Dr Subhash Waghe Health & Humanitarian Foundation. Dr Bharat Suryavanshi (Asst Controller of Patents – Ministry of Commerce, GOI) was the chief guest.

Best Ayurvedic Ophthalmologic Surgeon Award was given to Dr Hemant Baviskar (Jalgaon). Best Ayurvedic General Surgeon Award was given to Dr Sheetal Asutkar. Best National Nidan Teacher Award to Dr Deepali Amale, Dr Arun Dudhmal, Dr Satyendra Kumar Singh, Dr Mangesh Udmale, Dr Sheetal Chavhan, Dr Ankush Dikondwar and Dr Ann Ambitia.

Nidan Shree Award was given to Dr Vipul Kanani (Akola); Nidan Bhushan Award to Dr Govind Asati (Dharashiv); Nidan Vibhushan Award to Dr Shrikrishna Sharma (Jaipur). Best physician awards were given to Dr Sudhir Aghao, Dr Rajesh Guru, Dr Pankaj Thool, Dr Sachin Gulhane and Dr Pradip Patil. RVPG President Dr Subhash Waghe and President of Doctors Association Dr Nitin Warghane congratulated the awardees.

