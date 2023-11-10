Dhanteras delight: Markets in Orange City witness a shopping frenzy!

Nagpur: Markets were set abuzz on Friday, November 10, as the Dhanteras shopping frenzy has taken over the Orange City with shoppers flocking various shops dealing with utensils, gold, silver ornaments, clothes, electronic goods on the pious occasion of Dhanteras. With the festive season in full bloom, big brands have gone all the way to woo the customers.

Dhanteras, or Dhanatrayodashi, is celebrated a day or two prior to Diwali, the festival of lights. This festival is usually celebrated with great gusto, since it is considered to be one of the most significant of all Hindu festivals. One of the key aspects of this day is the purchase of gold and silver items — typically in the form of jewellery — along with some utensils.

Cashing in on the buying frenzy, jewellery stores have lined up festive goodies and freebies that left buyers with an array of choices. While some offered up to 25% discount on making charges, others will be conducting lucky draws.

Shops selling consumer goods and appliances too geared up for the festival. Many are even offering cash discounts to sweeten the deal

Shops selling utensils registered brisk sales while the jewellery shops were packed with people purchasing gold ornaments, coins and other related items. Similar was the scene at shops selling Ganesh and Lakshmi idols as people scrambled to pick up the best pieces for the Lakshmi Puja.

The day revealed the vibrancy of the festival mood. Usually, it is the jewellers who cash in on the gold rush. The brightly illuminated and aesthetically decorated markets are ready to welcome an array of shoppers who choose items of their likings and importance as well. The retail stores selling garments and other such lifestyle accessories have surfaced with special offers and attractive price discounts on every purchase.

On Dhanteras, Hindus consider it auspicious to purchase gold or silver articles or at least one or two new utensils. It is believed that “Dhan” or some form of precious metal is a sign of good luck. When it comes to Diwali, no one gives a second thought while making purchases. Most marketplaces have been brightly lit up well in advance with a view to celebrate the occasion in an elaborate manner.

