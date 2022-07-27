DGCA orders SpiceJet to cut flights by 50%

Advertisement

Airline SpiceJet was today ordered to cut its flights by 50 per cent for a period of eight weeks by aviation regulator, DGCA.

This comes after an unusually high number of safety incidents involving the airline.

“In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved… for a period of eight weeks,” said the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an order.

During these eight weeks, the airline would be subjected to “enhanced surveillance” by the DGCA.

