Devouts pour in to mark 200th year of Swami Narayan Mandir

Nagpur: Devotees from various nooks and corners of Nagpur on Monday swarmed at the historical Swami Narayan Mandir to celebrate the 200th year anniversary of the temple.

The people thronged in large numbers to present a significant display of religious fervour and gaiety on Monday.

Large number of devotees thronged the temple premises with traditional bhog and offered prayers on this occasion.

To mark this occasion, the temple was decorated with colourful flowers. Bhogs were also rolled out on a lavish spread before the lord to compliment the decor