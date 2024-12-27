Devendra Fadnavis to Inaugurate Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon

Advertisement













Nagpur: The stage is set for the highly anticipated Maha Metro Nagpur Marathon, scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Institute of Science College in Civil Lines, Nagpur. The event, a celebration of athleticism and community spirit, is expected to draw over 5,000 participants from across India.

Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, will inaugurate the marathon as the Chief Guest, adding a touch of prestige to the occasion. The two-day event kicks off with the Marathon Expo Day on January 4, followed by race day on January 5, featuring five race categories designed for runners of all skill levels:

– 42 km Full Marathon: Start time 3:00 am | Cutoff: 6.5 hours

– 21 km Half Marathon: Start time 6:00 am | Cutoff: 3.5 hours

– 10 km Race: Start time 6:30 am | Cutoff: 2 hours

– 5 km Run: Start time 6:45 am | Cutoff: 1 hour

– 3 km Fun Run: Start time 7:00 am | Cutoff: 30 minutes

In a significant technological boost, runners in the 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km categories will be electronically timed using RFID chips, with results delivered via SMS immediately after the race.

Exciting Rewards and Benefits

Every participant will receive a Marathon T-shirt, Participation Certificate, Finisher’s Medal, and post-race refreshments. Winners across various categories will be honored with trophies and cash prizes.

How to Register

Race Director Mitesh Rambhia and co-organizer Mayank Sharma announced that online registrations are open at Townscript. For those who prefer in-person registration, the Marathon Office at 2nd Floor, “Nakshatra,” 377, Gandhi Nagar, North Ambazari Road, Nagpur 440010, will accept entries between 11:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The last date to register is December 30, 2024. Enthusiasts are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot in this grand event.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable marathon experience that celebrates fitness, perseverance, and community participation.