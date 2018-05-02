Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Nov 8th, 2019

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister of Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The move comes in the wake of the tenure of the incumbent Maharashtra Assembly getting over on November 8.

After tendering his resignation to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Fadnavis told media persons, “I thank the people of Maharashtra and PM Modi for giving me this opportunity”.

“I also thank our allies, who stood with us in the past five years. We contested these elections also as the Mahayuti – with the Shiv Sena and RPI. The people of Maharashtra gave the mandate to the Mahayuti ,” he added.

Fadnavis also told the media that he was shocked when post-results, Uddhav Thackeray, in a press conference, said that “all options are open”, because he had clarified in his presser that he will form a Mahayuti or coalition government.

