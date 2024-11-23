Devendra Fadnavis Poised for Victory: BJP Workers Celebrate, Demand His Return as Chief Minister

Advertisement





Nagpur: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis appears set to secure a sixth consecutive victory from the Nagpur South-West Assembly constituency. According to the latest vote count, Fadnavis is leading by a margin of 27,386 votes against his closest rival, Praful Gudhe Patil.

As Fadnavis’ win seems all but certain, jubilant BJP workers have begun celebrations outside the vote counting center. Supporters are seen waving banners and putting up posters to mark the moment. The growing enthusiasm among party workers has fueled demands for Fadnavis to be reinstated as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister.

