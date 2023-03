Nagpur: A devastating fire broke out at a tyre processing plant in Umred Taluka of Nagpur district on Thursday morning. Thick smoke bellowing from the fire engulfed the surrounding areas. Team of Fire Brigade with fire tenders reached the spot. Efforts are on to douse the fire.

Loss of property in lakhs has been reported. However, there were no reports of any casualty so far. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

Details are awaited.

