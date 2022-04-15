Destruction of Shahid Darodkar Smarak sparks political storm in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Internal fight between two factions of Bharatiya Janata Party has led to destruction of iconic Martyr Darodkar Smarak at Darodkar Square in the midnight of April 1 in Nagpur city. The square was named after Waman Gopalrao Darodkar who became martyr in police firing during Vidarbha Mukti Andolan in 1972. The Shahid Darodkar Stambh was erected to honour his martyrdom.

The destruction of the Shahid Darodkar Stambh has sparked a political storm in Nagpur. One of the factions in BJP led by former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari allegedly supervised the demolition of the Smarak with the help of NMC squad. A video of the demolition in the midnight showed Tiwari directing the NMC squad, equipped with a JCB machine. The destruction of the Smarak left the other faction of BJP furious. About 50-60 workers had rushed to the spot but the demolition had already taken place. The workers alleged that Tiwari took lead in destruction of Shahid Darodkar Stambh to favour a particular community. They also claimed that this particular community wants to erect a memorial of someone from their own community.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Nagpur City District Congress Committee Snehal Dahikar has also taken up the issue of Smarak demolition. In memorandums submitted to Commissioner of Police, Municipal Commissioner, Police Inspector, Lakadganj Police Station and Executive Engineer of NMC’s Gandhibagh Zone, Dahikar has demanded thorough investigation into the demolition of Shahid Darodkar Stambh by some ‘anti-social elements’ at the behest of former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari. “The exact reason behind destruction of the memorial is under wraps. It is beyond imagination as to why the Shahid Darodkar Stambh was smashed that too with the help of NMC squad,” the Congress leader said in her memorandums.

“It is a criminal act to damage a government property (Smarak). It is a serious offence. If such anti-social elements are not curbed , they would indulge in more criminal acts and thus create law and order situation in the city,” the Congress leader said.

Dahikar has demanded that the Smarak should be erected again without any delay. She has urged the authorities to probe the matter in detail. She has also demanded scanning of the CCTV footage in identifying the persons behind the outrageous act.

