Despite ban, 7,059 PoP Ganesh idols immersed in Nagpur

Nagpur: Amidst the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, Nagpurians bid adieu to Lord Ganesh with an emotional appeal for His return next year. On ‘Anant Chaturdashi’, marking the culmination of the 10-day sojourn of the deity, a total of 1,44,169 idols of Lord Ganesh found their way into artificial tanks across various parts of Nagpur city. However, to the shock of many, a whopping 7,059 PoP idols were immersed in various zones, despite the ban.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) arranged facilities across 10 zones in the city to facilitate the immersion of idols in these artificial tanks. According to data provided by the NMC, a staggering 1,44,169 idols found their way into 413 artificial tanks located at 211 locations across the city. Of these, the NMC asserted that 1,37,110 were crafted from clay, while 7,059 were fashioned from Plaster of Paris (PoP).

Dharampeth and Mangalwari zones reported the highest number of PoP idols, with four zones – Dharampeth, Nehru Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, and Laxmi Nagar – witnessing the immersion of over 15,000 idols each.

In response to restrictions on immersing idols in the city’s lakes, a total of 270 larger idols were immersed in Koradi lake. The operation was facilitated by the deployment of cranes.

Devotees carried idols of the deity from their households or pandals to the artificial tanks, where idols up to 4 feet in height were gently immersed. Processions filled the streets, resonating with songs playing loudly on speakers. The participants, in joyful reverence, danced to the tunes of the accompanying bands.

Additionally, the NMC, in collaboration with social organizations, made provisions for the collection of pooja waste or ‘Nirmalya’. The collected ‘Nirmalya’ will be processed by the NMC to produce fertilizer.

Despite prevailing restrictions, the fervent devotion of Nagpur’s citizens to Lord Ganesh found expression in a carefully orchestrated immersion ceremony, blending tradition with responsible practices.

