Descendant of Tajuddin Baba gets life threats

Advertisement
Nagpur: In a development, the descendant of the great saint Tajuddin Baba Auliya, Sayyed Talef Taji has said that he is receiving life threats, according to local BCN news channel.
The channel said that in a complaint lodged with Sakkardara police, the Sayyed Talef Taji has said that he is getting life threats on phones. He further said that his car was also attacked. When he went to Ajmer Darbar, there too he received threat to kill him.
Advertisement
“I have filed an FIR with police. If anything happens to me or my family, the Government of India and Maharashtra would be responsible,” the singer said in a press release.
According to the BCN news channel, Sakkardara police are investigating the matter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement