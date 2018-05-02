Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Nov 30th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Deputy CM post with NCP, to be filled by Dec 22

Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel said that Deputy Chief Minister post in the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government led by Uddhav Thackeray is NCP’s share and it will be filled after Nagpur Assembly session concludes next month.

“Deputy Chief Ministers post is with the NCP and we will fill up the post after Nagpur Assembly session which will end around December 22,” said Patel.

Ahead of the floor-test of the alliance government today in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, he exuded confidence that “Maha Vikas Aghadi” will prove its majority as it has the support of over 170 MLAs.

“Very Confident that Maha Vikas Aghadi has 170 plus number and we will prove its majority on the floor of the house,” he said.

Thackeray’s government of a newly formed alliance – “Maha Vikas Aghadi” enjoys the support of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress legislators. It is slated to face the trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly today.

The floor test proceedings will be conducted by pro-tem Speaker Dilip Walse Patil, who replaced BJP’s Kalidas Kolambkar yesterday for a two-day special assembly session.

Happening Nagpur
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
DCP Rajmane gets nostalgic as he opens ‘Kho-Kho’ feat
Nagpur Crime News
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Hooligans set clinic ablaze in Nandanvan, booked
Maharashtra News
के डी के कॉन्व्हेंट टेकाडी येथे आनंद मेळावा साजरा
के डी के कॉन्व्हेंट टेकाडी येथे आनंद मेळावा साजरा
धुळ्यामध्ये भीषण अपघात; 7 जणांचा मृत्यू, 24 जण जखमी
धुळ्यामध्ये भीषण अपघात; 7 जणांचा मृत्यू, 24 जण जखमी
Hindi News
उद्धव सरकार ने पास किया फ्लोर टेस्ट, 169 विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन
उद्धव सरकार ने पास किया फ्लोर टेस्ट, 169 विधायकों ने दिया समर्थन
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
Trending News
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Sri Sri Ravishankar inagurates ‘Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav’
Featured News
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Govt extends FASTag roll out date to Dec 15
Govt extends FASTag roll out date to Dec 15
Trending In Nagpur
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
Smooth sailing for Uddhav, ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ Wins Trust Vote
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
आखिर सुलझा ठाकरे सरकार का पेच, स्पीकर पर राजी हुई कांग्रेस
महापरिनिर्वाण दिन के अवसर पर नागपुर से मुंबई के लिए 3 अनारक्षित विशेष ट्रेने
महापरिनिर्वाण दिन के अवसर पर नागपुर से मुंबई के लिए 3 अनारक्षित विशेष ट्रेने
Jyoti Amge gets police protection post theft at her house
Jyoti Amge gets police protection post theft at her house
Rs 8 lakh booty stolen from wedding at Rajwada Palace
Rs 8 lakh booty stolen from wedding at Rajwada Palace
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
Tiger Returns : Spotted near Infosys in Mihan
अवैध शराब विक्रेता पर छापा
अवैध शराब विक्रेता पर छापा
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
Wcl manager blackmailed by woman in Nagpur, booked
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
ताजबाग,सूतगिरणी परिसरातील थकबाकीदार १६ वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा खंडित
‘हिट्स ऑफ उदीत नारायण सिझन – 2’ संगीतमय कार्यक्रम 1दिसम्बर रोजी
‘हिट्स ऑफ उदीत नारायण सिझन – 2’ संगीतमय कार्यक्रम 1दिसम्बर रोजी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145