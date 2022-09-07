Deputy CM Fadnavis debunks reports of alliance talk with MNS

Advertisement

Shiv Sena will contest all upcoming elections with BJP, says Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane

Nagpur: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has debunked media reports of BJP’s plan to enter into a pre-poll alliance with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). On political rumours, Fadnavis said, “I also keep enjoying ‘kite flying’ sessions by people. People nowadays keep saying anything, interpreting it according to their understanding.”

He said the party is committed to an alliance with CM Eknath Shinde’s group. “The original Shiv Sena, which is Eknanth Shinde’s party, will be our alliance partner. Together, we will fight the elections and also secure victory,” said Fadnavis.

Reacting to BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s tour of Baramati being dubbed as ‘Mission Baramati’ in political circles, Fadnavis said that all constituencies are equal for his party. “BJP has Mission India. The state BJP unit has Mission Maharashtra too. And since Baramati is in Maharashtra, it’s part of the mission,” said Fadnavis.

He also downplayed reporters’ question on whether Baramati was being considered as the last frontier. “There’s nothing like that. For BJP, every seat is important,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the Ramtek MP Krupal Tumane said, “Our Shiv Sena is real and we will contest all the upcoming elections with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both parties have already prepared the formula to be applied in polls. We together will sweep all the elections,” he said while talking to media persons at Patrakar Club of Nagpur on Tuesday. He also claimed that the alliance will win over 120 seats in NagpurMunicipal Corporation (NMC) polls.

Tumane said,“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will tour the State soon. He will also hold rallies in Vidarbha during Navratri festival. One of his public meetings will be held in Nagpur and the other in Amravati.”

When asked whether he and other MPs would be accommodated in the Central ministry, Tumane made it clear, it would be decided by Amit Shah and Eknath Shinde. He said, “To put the clear picture of our alliance and poll strategy, BJP-Sena will address a joint press conference.”

