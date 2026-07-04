Deputy CM Eknath Shinde hospitalised in Thane with fever, fatigue

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Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday was admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane. Shinde had been experiencing a mild fever, fatigue and body aches since Friday.

As a precautionary measure, he was admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors, where he is undergoing routine medical check-ups. Sources said his condition is stable and he is under continuous observation by a team of doctors.

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The Shiv Sena leader, a key member of Maharashtra’s ruling Mahayuti alliance, has maintained a busy schedule in recent weeks, attending government meetings, public events and party programmes across the state.

As per the preliminary information, Shinde’s health was affected by excessive workload and continuous political engagements over the past few days. He reportedly developed a fever and experienced severe weakness while the State Legislature was in session on Friday.

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Amid his health conditions, all of Shinde’s scheduled engagements for the day were cancelled, and he was shifted to the private hospital in Thane for treatment. Shiv Sena sources stated that there is no cause for concern regarding his health.

Shinde has been actively involved in several key political developments

It should be noted that Shinde has been actively involved in several key political developments in Maharashtra, including the party’s much-discussed “Operation Tiger”, under which six Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Mumbai Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir joined the Shinde-led faction.

Moreover, he made several visits to New Delhi as part of these political developments, with the demanding schedule believed to have contributed to his health issues.

However, this is not the first time that Shinde was admitted to Jupiter Hospital for health-related concerns. In December 2024, he was admitted to the same hospital after suffering from fever, weakness and a throat infection following an intensive election campaign and political engagements. During that time, party leaders had described the hospitalisation as a routine health check-up, and Shinde was discharged after medical evaluation.

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