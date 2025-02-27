Suicide shocker: Man drowns himself in drum at friend’s house in Jaripatka, Nagpur

Nagpur: A 41-year-old man, struggling with depression, allegedly took his own life by drowning in a water drum at his friend’s residence in Samta Nagar, Jaripatka, on Wednesday night. Police confirmed the incident on Thursday, February 27.

The deceased, identified as Ritesh Ramteke, was a resident of Kaushalya Nagar, Ajni. Unmarried and working as a painter, Ritesh lived with his mother and had been battling mental health issues for some time.

According to Jaripatka Police Inspector Arun Kshirsagar, Ritesh had confided in his friend, Gopal Besarkar, about his struggles. On Wednesday, February 26, Gopal took Ritesh to the regional mental hospital for treatment, but it was closed due to Mahashivratri. Ritesh then decided to stay at Gopal’s house for the night.

Later that night, around 10:30 PM, CCTV footage captured Ritesh stepping out of the house. He is believed to have drowned himself in a water drum. The shocking discovery was made the next morning when the Besarkar family found him unconscious in the drum.

While initial speculation suggested foul play, police ruled out any suspicion of murder.

“An offence of accidental death has been registered at Jaripatka Police Station. The body has been sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for autopsy. Further investigations are underway,” said PI Kshirsagar.