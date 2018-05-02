Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Thu, May 13th, 2021
    Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Department of Posts – Covid related Consignment Tracking Helpline Details.

    Nagpur : During recent 2nd wave of Covid – 19 cases, Department of Posts, in collaboration with Customs Authorities, has been facilitating clearance; processing and delivery of Covid related emergency shipments received through Post from abroad e.g. Oxygen Concentrators, Equipment and Medicines etc.

    In order to further facilities the clearances and faster delivery of such shipments, esteemed customers of the Department of Posts/members of the public, who are expecting to receive and seeking tracking details of such shipment sent through Post from abroad, are hereby informed that they can send details of their consignment (Name, mobile no., e-mail ID, Tracking ID, date of posting and delivery address) on e-mail address – [email protected] or [email protected] or may send the details through WhatsApp to below mentioned Nodal Officers.

    List of Nodal Officers at DoP Head Quarter –

    1. Shri Arvind Kumar – 9868378497

    2. Shri Puneet Kumar – 9536623331


